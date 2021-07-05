checkAd

Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth Paris

NFL BIOSCIENCES RAISES €5.0M FOLLOWING ITS SUCCESSFUL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

  • Offer fully subscribed
  • Price set at €3.80 per share
  • Capital increase for a gross total of €5m
  • Settlement-delivery on July 2, 2021 and start of trading on Euronext Growth Paris on July 5, 2021

NFL Biosciences SA, a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is announcing the success of its initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0014003XT0, Ticker: ALNFL).

The capital increase was subscribed for by current shareholders, institutional and individual investors, all being sensitive to the global public health impact of innovative and natural prescription drug  treatments to treat addictions.

For Ignacio Faus, NFL Biosciences CEO: “We would like to thank all of the shareholders, institutional investors and private individuals who supported us in this capital increase. The proceeds will allow us to further strengthen our organization with various critical recruitments. The company will now focus on the clinical development of NFL-101 for tobacco addiction, while also launching the development of our NFL-201 and NFL-301 programs, in order to treat  cannabis addiction and reducing alcohol consumption respectively”.

Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer, adds: “We will now be able to launch our Phase II/III trial with 318 patients for our drug candidate NFL-101, which has already been approved in Australia, a country that is renowned for the quality of its research and where two centers will be opened in Tasmania during the third quarter of 2021. We also plan to open recruitment centers in Europe”.

Results of the Offering

With the public offering in France carried out based on an open price offer (the “Open Price Offer” or the “OPO”) and the global placement with institutional investors (the “Global Placement”) (collectively the “Offering”), a total of 1,315,842 new shares (the “New Shares”) were distributed:

  • 486,205 New Shares for the Open Price Offer. The A1 and A2 orders were allocated in full;
  • 829,637 New Shares for the Global Placement.

During its meeting today, the NFL Biosciences’ Board of Directors therefore acknowledged the partial exercising of the extension clause and set the price for the Open Price Offer at €3.80 per share.

The gross proceeds from the New Shares issued represent approximately €5 million.

Use of the funds raised

The funds raised will enable NFL Biosciences to accelerate its development by:

