Daimler Truck, Volvo, Traton to Set up Trucks Charging Network JV Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 08:05

(PLX AI) – Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group plan to pioneer a European high-performance charging network for heavy-duty trucks.

The companies will set up a future JV planning to start operations in 2022

Daimler and partners to invest together 500 million Euros to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points within 5 years

The joint aim is to initiate and accelerate the build-up of charging infrastructure to enhance customer confidence and to support EU’s transformation to climate-neutral transportation

The number of charging points is with time intended to be increased significantly by seeking additional partners as well as public funding



