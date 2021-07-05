checkAd

Daimler Truck, Volvo, Traton to Set up Trucks Charging Network JV

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 08:05   

(PLX AI) – Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group plan to pioneer a European high-performance charging network for heavy-duty trucks.The companies will set up a future JV planning to start operations in 2022Daimler and partners to invest …

  • (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group plan to pioneer a European high-performance charging network for heavy-duty trucks.
  • The companies will set up a future JV planning to start operations in 2022
  • Daimler and partners to invest together 500 million Euros to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points within 5 years
  • The joint aim is to initiate and accelerate the build-up of charging infrastructure to enhance customer confidence and to support EU’s transformation to climate-neutral transportation
  • The number of charging points is with time intended to be increased significantly by seeking additional partners as well as public funding


Wertpapier


