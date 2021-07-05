checkAd

Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client amplification

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 08:30  |  21   |   |   

- Prioritizes a robust regional presence via sales and channel partnership 

- Plans to recruit a regional team for its new Dubai RHQ

GURUGRAM, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, the end-to-end global trade and logistics management company dedicated to simplifying trading and logistics, has established a regional headquarter in Dubai after successfully complying with the regulations prescribed by the DMCCA (Dubai Multi Commodities Center Authority).

Shipsy Founding Team (L to R: Sahil, Dhruv, Himanshu, Soham, Harsh)

The move will strengthen the SaaS technology provider's role in the GCC countries, helping businesses automate and avert COVID-induced logistical management challenges in the region. More than 50 big-league clients are already onboard from the region, including retailers like Extra.com and Pan Emirates, to which the company has extended the 3PL aggregation suite along with enabling automated route planning. The company has also implemented end-to-end logistics management covering the first mile, mid mile, and last mile for logistics leaders such as Zajil Express, Starlinks, Flow PL, Jones Transport among others. Shipsy now envisions intensifying its client portfolio across the Gulf by three-folds.

To accomplish this, the company plans to recruit for leadership and mid-level management roles for their sales effort. The company is further looking forward to building new channel partners to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Soham Chokshi, Co-founder and CEO of Shipsy, said, "We are delighted to have received the certificate of approval from the Registrar of Companies at the DMCCA and excited to set the ball rolling with new recruitments on the horizon. We are certain that this expansion will pave the way for newer partnerships and mutual avenues of growth in the region."

Shipsy's state-of-the-art platform leverages AI, big data, and cloud capabilities to help customers reduce logistics costs, achieve transparency, and ensure timely delivery of goods across different transportation modes. The company presently offers freight procurement, transportation management, logistics management solutions via intelligent modules and centralized dashboard configurations.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy is an end-to-end global trade and logistics management platform. Founded in 2015 in Gurugram, the company leverages AI and big data to design and develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across Manufacturing, QSR, Retail, CEP, and Global Trade. Last year the company raised USD 6 Mn in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

Media Contact: media@shipsy.io | +91-9867999866

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556533/Shipsy_Founding_Team.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client amplification - Prioritizes a robust regional presence via sales and channel partnership  - Plans to recruit a regional team for its new Dubai RHQ GURUGRAM, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shipsy, the end-to-end global trade and logistics management company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare ...
Banggood Emerges as 3rd Most Downloaded Shopping App in Europe right before Summer Prime Sale Blow ...
Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai's leading short-term lets provider, emerges from pandemic with 150% ...
Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client ...
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around ...
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump to $3,941.9 Million by 2030 says P&S ...
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus