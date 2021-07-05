STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER IN SWEDEN

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted a new strategic POS Partner in Sweden. Kassaservice i Norr AB will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its customers.

- I am happy with the way we are expanding our footprint and reach. Kassaservice i Norr is a solid partner with great potential. They have a relevant installed base that now will be exposed to our joint offering, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.