STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER IN SWEDEN

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted a new strategic POS Partner in Sweden. Kassaservice i Norr AB will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its customers.

- I am happy with the way we are expanding our footprint and reach. Kassaservice i Norr is a solid partner with great potential. They have a relevant installed base that now will be exposed to our joint offering, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

- We are always searching for solutions that strengthen our overall customer value. With Westpay, we also get the necessary support and guidance before, during, and after establishing an on-going partnership. These features combined with our solution put us in a good spot, says Tommy Laestander, CEO at Kassaservice i Norr.


 

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
