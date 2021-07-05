AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2021 and the second quarter of the 2021 financial year

In June 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to June 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.6% to 31 440 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 58 390 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the 2021 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 427 767 passengers, which is an 10.2% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.0% to 91 990 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 22.7% to 125 713 units in same comparison.