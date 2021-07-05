checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2021 and the second quarter of the 2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 08:30  |  21   |   |   

In June 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to June 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.6% to 31 440 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 58 390 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the 2021 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 427 767 passengers, which is an 10.2% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.0% to 91 990 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 22.7% to 125 713 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2021 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:

  June
2021 		June
2020 		Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change
Passengers 218 950 280 520 -21.9% 427 767 388 212 10.2%
Finland - Sweden 43 260 41 348 4.6% 82 192 53 984 52.3%
Estonia - Finland 172 189 234 737 -26.6% 335 753 322 590 4.1%
Estonia - Sweden 3 501 3 026 15.7% 9 822 8 337 17.8%
Latvia - Sweden 0 1 409 -100.0% 0 3 301 -100.0%
             
Cargo Units 31 440 30 064 4.6% 91 990 86 755 6.0%
Finland - Sweden 5 388 6 135 -12.2% 16 609 18 097 -8.2%
Estonia - Finland 22 235 20 620 7.8% 64 313 59 580 7.9%
Estonia - Sweden 3 817 3 093 23.4% 11 068 8 631 28.2%
Latvia - Sweden 0 216 -100.0% 0 447 -100.0%
             
Passenger Vehicles 58 390 75 418 -22.6% 125 713 102 479 22.7%
Finland - Sweden 7 239 5 082 42.4% 13 805 6 937 99.0%
Estonia - Finland 50 970 69 767 -26.9% 111 505 94 427 18.1%
Estonia - Sweden 181 215 -15.8% 403 215 87.4%
Latvia - Sweden 0 354 -100.0% 0 900 -100.0%
             

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in June 2021 and in the second quarter of the financial year.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2021 and the second quarter of the 2021 financial year In June 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to June 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.6% to 31 440 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 58 390 units in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Results of First Court Hearing
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Bone Therapeutics SA: Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
LACROIX launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR) for shareholders in ...
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus