Active Biotech provides status update of its clinical naptumomab project

Lund, July 5, 2021 - Active Biotech (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) today provided a status update of its leading candidate drug naptumomab, developed together with the company’s partner NeoTX.

As previously communicated, we expected to be able to present data from the ongoing clinical phase Ib/II study with naptumomab in combination with checkpoint inhibition in patients with advanced solid tumors during the first half of this year. The study was amended to also include assessment of pre-treatment with obinutuzumab to assess its effect on anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) to naptumomab. The study is still enrolling, and we will update once results are available. For more information about the study, see ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03983954.

Preparations are also ongoing for initiation of the previously communicated phase IIa study in combination with docetaxel in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. For more information about the study, see ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04880863.

“We are very pleased with the commitment to the project that NeoTX is deploying for the naptumomab program, and we look forward to update you as the project progresses”, said Helén Tuvesson, CEO of Active Biotech.

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 p.m. CET on July 5, 2021.

Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase 1b/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2 for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021.  Please visit www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

 

