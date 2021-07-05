Byggmax Q2 Sales Above Consensus Amid Strong Market
(PLX AI) – Byggmax Q2 sales SEK 2,800 million vs. estimate SEK 2,568 million.Byggmax second quarter EBITA is expected to be about SEK 450-460 millionSales driven by both a strong market and strongly performing initiatives for organic growthSays …
- (PLX AI) – Byggmax Q2 sales SEK 2,800 million vs. estimate SEK 2,568 million.
- Byggmax second quarter EBITA is expected to be about SEK 450-460 million
- Sales driven by both a strong market and strongly performing initiatives for organic growth
- Says increased raw material prices have led to increased consumer prices and impacted both sales and gross margin positively
