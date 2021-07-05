checkAd

Byggmax Q2 Sales Above Consensus Amid Strong Market

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 08:32  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Byggmax Q2 sales SEK 2,800 million vs. estimate SEK 2,568 million.Byggmax second quarter EBITA is expected to be about SEK 450-460 millionSales driven by both a strong market and strongly performing initiatives for organic growthSays …

  • (PLX AI) – Byggmax Q2 sales SEK 2,800 million vs. estimate SEK 2,568 million.
  • Byggmax second quarter EBITA is expected to be about SEK 450-460 million
  • Sales driven by both a strong market and strongly performing initiatives for organic growth
  • Says increased raw material prices have led to increased consumer prices and impacted both sales and gross margin positively
Wertpapier


