checkAd

New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 08:45  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Laetitia Brun will join Getlink (Paris:GET) as Chief Human Resources Officer for the Group as of September 1, 2021 and will replace Bertrand Gérard who is leaving the Group. She will report to Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink and join the Executive Committee. She will be in charge of HR for the whole Group.

Guillaume Rault will also join the Executive Committee, from July 1, 2021, as Eurotunnel Chief Operating Officer, replacing Laurent Fourtune. Guillaume Rault will have responsibility for the Infrastructure, Rolling Stock, Safety, Security, and Customer Experience units, in addition to his current responsibilities, customer service and rail operations.

"I would like to thank Bertrand Gérard and Laurent Fourtune for their contributions to the Group over the past few years, in particular Bertrand for his commitment to our values, and Laurent for his unfailing energy in project management and his communicative enthusiasm." said Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of Getlink.

“I am delighted with the arrival of Laetitia and Guillaume to the Executive Committee. They will strengthen our united, determined and ambitious teams to meet the challenges we face.”

Chaired by Yann Leriche, from 1 September the Executive Committee will be composed of:

- Michel Boudoussier, Chief Corporate Officer,
- Laetitia Brun, Chief Human Resources Officer
- Anne-Laure Desclèves, Director of Communications and Brand.
- Raphael Doutrebente, Chairman of Europorte,
- John Keefe, Director of Public Affairs,
- Philippe de Lagune, Chief Operating Officer, Institutions,
- Deborah Merrens, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Le Shuttle,
- Steven Moore, Chief Executive Officer of ElecLink,
- Géraldine Périchon, Chief Financial Officer,
- Claire Piccolin, Company Secretary to the Board of Directors and Compliance Officer,
- Guillaume Rault, Chief Operating Officer, Eurotunnel

Laetitia Brun has nearly twenty years of professional experience in the HR professions. For fifteen years within the Solvay group, she held various positions ranging from training, career management, project management, HRR and social relations of an industrial site to HRD of European and international functions and businesses. More recently, she was Human Resources Director and member of the executive committee of Winoa. Laetitia holds a master's degree in finance and a master's degree in human resources from IAE Lyon and is a Black Belt, Six Sigma. Originally from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, she has worked in Lyon, Paris and Brussels. She will work between our two sites in Folkestone and Coquelles.

A Graduate from the University of Lille in 1989, Guillaume Rault started his career at DB Schenker as a charterer for international customers. In 1994, he joined Eurotunnel as Planning and Capacity Manager. In 2011 he took on responsibility for Planning and Railway Management before being appointed Director of Customer Service and Rail Operations, a position which gave him the opportunity to manage the operation of the Tunnel itself. He has also delivered several large-scale projects with success, including the re-organisation of the terminals, the digitalisation of processes, safety and operationing efficiency.

Getlink Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee Regulatory News: Laetitia Brun will join Getlink (Paris:GET) as Chief Human Resources Officer for the Group as of September 1, 2021 and will replace Bertrand Gérard who is leaving the Group. She will report to Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink and join …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DiDi Announces App Takedown in China
DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Approval of the LUMEVOQ Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (ATUc) ...
KKR Acquires Seven Highways Assets from Global Infrastructure Partners
UMC Reports Sales for June 2021
New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21
11.06.21
08.06.21
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for May 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.06.21