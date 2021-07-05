New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee

Guillaume Rault will also join the Executive Committee, from July 1, 2021, as Eurotunnel Chief Operating Officer, replacing Laurent Fourtune. Guillaume Rault will have responsibility for the Infrastructure, Rolling Stock, Safety, Security, and Customer Experience units, in addition to his current responsibilities, customer service and rail operations.

Laetitia Brun will join Getlink (Paris:GET) as Chief Human Resources Officer for the Group as of September 1, 2021 and will replace Bertrand Gérard who is leaving the Group. She will report to Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink and join the Executive Committee. She will be in charge of HR for the whole Group.

"I would like to thank Bertrand Gérard and Laurent Fourtune for their contributions to the Group over the past few years, in particular Bertrand for his commitment to our values, and Laurent for his unfailing energy in project management and his communicative enthusiasm." said Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of Getlink.”

“I am delighted with the arrival of Laetitia and Guillaume to the Executive Committee. They will strengthen our united, determined and ambitious teams to meet the challenges we face.”

Chaired by Yann Leriche, from 1 September the Executive Committee will be composed of:

- Michel Boudoussier, Chief Corporate Officer,

- Laetitia Brun, Chief Human Resources Officer

- Anne-Laure Desclèves, Director of Communications and Brand.

- Raphael Doutrebente, Chairman of Europorte,

- John Keefe, Director of Public Affairs,

- Philippe de Lagune, Chief Operating Officer, Institutions,

- Deborah Merrens, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Le Shuttle,

- Steven Moore, Chief Executive Officer of ElecLink,

- Géraldine Périchon, Chief Financial Officer,

- Claire Piccolin, Company Secretary to the Board of Directors and Compliance Officer,

- Guillaume Rault, Chief Operating Officer, Eurotunnel

Laetitia Brun has nearly twenty years of professional experience in the HR professions. For fifteen years within the Solvay group, she held various positions ranging from training, career management, project management, HRR and social relations of an industrial site to HRD of European and international functions and businesses. More recently, she was Human Resources Director and member of the executive committee of Winoa. Laetitia holds a master's degree in finance and a master's degree in human resources from IAE Lyon and is a Black Belt, Six Sigma. Originally from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, she has worked in Lyon, Paris and Brussels. She will work between our two sites in Folkestone and Coquelles.

A Graduate from the University of Lille in 1989, Guillaume Rault started his career at DB Schenker as a charterer for international customers. In 1994, he joined Eurotunnel as Planning and Capacity Manager. In 2011 he took on responsibility for Planning and Railway Management before being appointed Director of Customer Service and Rail Operations, a position which gave him the opportunity to manage the operation of the Tunnel itself. He has also delivered several large-scale projects with success, including the re-organisation of the terminals, the digitalisation of processes, safety and operationing efficiency.

