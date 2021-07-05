checkAd

Recipients of World Finance's 2021 Islamic Finance Awards revealed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 09:00  |  32   |   |   

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic Finance sector was celebrating a year of strong growth when COVID-19 broke out, and the pandemic turned the industry on its head. Islamic banking's exposure to SMEs, which faced greater disruption to their cash flows and revenues during the coronavirus crisis, spelled trouble for the sector.

Despite these challenges, a number of institutions showcased their willingness to adapt and innovate amid extraordinary circumstances. These firms are celebrated in the latest edition of World Finance. The 2021 Islamic Finance Awards applaud the top firms in the sector, with winners including Jordan Islamic Bank, Kuwait International Bank and ICS Financial Systems.

While these groups certainly faced challenges, they also took advantage of opportunities within the fast-growing Islamic finance sector. Although Shariah-compliant institutions account for only a small portion of the global financial sector, there remains a lack of representation of Islamic finance in countries with large Muslim populations, indicating a clear avenue for continued growth.

However, the sector must continue adapting to the changing landscape. Digitisation driven by new working from home arrangements will have a great impact on the performance of real estate and construction industries, which account for a large segment of Shariah-compliant financing.

Yet the digital transformation has also spurred more Islamic finance institutions to invest in mobile platforms, enabling them to better serve their customers. What's more, technological adaptations could also spark a revolution in Islamic finance education and awareness. With conferences and seminars moving online, a wider range of industry stakeholders can now take part in digital events, ensuring that Islamic finance takes centre stage.

To find out the companies that are at the top of their game in the Islamic finance sector, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com/magazine

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media
Richard Willcox
+44 (0)207 553 4151
richard@wnmedia.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recipients of World Finance's 2021 Islamic Finance Awards revealed News provided by World News Media LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Islamic Finance sector was celebrating a year of strong growth when COVID-19 broke out, and the pandemic turned the industry on its head. Islamic banking's exposure to SMEs, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare ...
Banggood Emerges as 3rd Most Downloaded Shopping App in Europe right before Summer Prime Sale Blow ...
Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client ...
Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai's leading short-term lets provider, emerges from pandemic with 150% ...
Recipients of World Finance's 2021 Islamic Finance Awards revealed
ASSA ABLOY sells its Nordic locksmith business CERTEGO to Nalka Invest
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus