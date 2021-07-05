Systemair strengthens its position within radiant heating

Press Release, July 5, 2021

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has acquired the remaining 50.1% of the shares in Burda WTG in Germany. BURDA WTG develops, produces and supplies infrared radiant heaters and heating panels and associated control equipment with several own patents. The head office is located in Eschborn, near Frankfurt / Main, Germany. Sales in 2020 amounted to approximately EUR 4 million.



“Burda WTG is the market leader in infrared heaters for outdoor applications and a perfect complement to Frico's product range. Burda also shares the same passion for creating smart solutions for energy-efficient heating of outdoor environments as Frico AB ", says Roland Kasper, CEO, Systemair.