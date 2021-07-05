Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB) ; (" Marvel " or the " Company ") is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario . The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

14 of the 62 samples returned anomalous assays greater than 50 ppb gold;

2 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold;

3 samples in excess of 3.00 g/t gold of which 2 samples assayed greater than 10 g/t gold; and,

Identification of potential new gold zone southeast of the shaft area with a sample that returned 52.5 g/t gold representing a new drill target.

Foto: Accesswire

Table 1: List of select samples taken during the 2021 exploration work on the Blackfly Gold Project. Legend of units; DIOR - diorite, GRDR - granodiorite, GRAN - granite, MD - mafic dyke, FV - felsic volcanic, GAB - gabbro and QV - quartz vein. Note - grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Gold mineralization on the Blackfly Gold Project is clearly being presented in several hosts and with varied mineralized styles, ranging from traditional gold in quartz veins to gold occurring in highly altered host rocks. Mineralization is developed within altered northeast trending, steeply dipping structures that obliquely cut the regional foliation.

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "These results along the historic shaft correlate to the Blackfly's tremendous potential, we have zoned in on a number of high-grade targets. With the sampling now completed we have started our next phase of exploration. We anticipate more exciting results with the drilling program now underway."

Marvel's Blackfly Gold Project

The Property is located in the developing Atikokan gold mining camp along and within the Marmion Lake Fault Zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers ("km") southwest of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Assessment file records indicate that the original Blackfly gold discovery was made in 1897, making the occurrence one of the earliest found in the Atikokan gold mining camp. The project's 45-foot shaft was sunk in 1898 shortly after gold was discovered. Several companies have added to the database of the Property including: Rebair Gold Mines Ltd. (1945 to 1948), Steeprock Mines Ltd. (1949 and again in 1961), Aavdex Corporation (2004) and TerraX Minerals Inc. (2009 to 2012).