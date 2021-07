Systemair Buys Remaining 50.1% Stake in Burda WTG Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 09:01 | 43 | 0 | 0 05.07.2021, 09:01 | (PLX AI) – Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% of the shares in Burda WTG in Germany.BURDA WTG develops, produces and supplies infrared radiant heaters and heating panels and associated control equipment with several own patentsSales in 2020 … (PLX AI) – Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% of the shares in Burda WTG in Germany.BURDA WTG develops, produces and supplies infrared radiant heaters and heating panels and associated control equipment with several own patentsSales in 2020 … (PLX AI) – Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% of the shares in Burda WTG in Germany.

BURDA WTG develops, produces and supplies infrared radiant heaters and heating panels and associated control equipment with several own patents

Sales in 2020 amounted to approximately EUR 4 million Systemair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Systemair Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer