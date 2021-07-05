Systemair Buys Remaining 50.1% Stake in Burda WTG
(PLX AI) – Systemair acquired the remaining 50.1% of the shares in Burda WTG in Germany.BURDA WTG develops, produces and supplies infrared radiant heaters and heating panels and associated control equipment with several own patentsSales in 2020 …
