Ambu Tops Danish Blue Chips After Danske Upgrade

(PLX AI) – Ambu shares were the biggest gainer amid Danish blue chips in early trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Ambu issued a profit warning late last week, which led to a 10% drop in its shares on Friday

Danske sees that as an opportunity, leading to Ambu's share price now being at an attractive level

Price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 265



