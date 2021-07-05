Ambu Tops Danish Blue Chips After Danske Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Ambu shares were the biggest gainer amid Danish blue chips in early trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Ambu issued a profit warning late last week, which led to a 10% drop in its shares on Friday
- Danske sees that as an opportunity, leading to Ambu's share price now being at an attractive level
- Price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 265
