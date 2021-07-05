checkAd

DSV, 895 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 09:38  |  26   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 895

On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 883. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2021 to 28 July 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-40 1,581,465   1,431.72   2,264,209,637
41: 28 June 2021   75,000   1,484.49   111,336,750
42: 29 June 2021   75,000   1,477.71   110,828,250
43: 30 June 2021   79,000   1,465.86   115,802,940
44: 1 July 2021   35,000   1,475.41   51,639,350
45: 2 July 2021   50,000   1,490.36   74,518,000
Accumulated trading for days 1-45 1,895,465   1,439.40   2,728,334,927

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 3,533,769 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.58% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 895 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S Company Announcement No. 895 On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 883. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2021 to 28 July 2021 purchase own shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Results of First Court Hearing
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Bone Therapeutics SA: Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus