First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned 05-Jul-2021 / 09:46 CET/CEST

First Sensor Share:

ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, July 5, 2021



Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned



First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") intends to enter into an agreement with Tyco Electronics Germany Holdings GmbH, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. based in Bensheim, Germany, to sell its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Mobility GmbH based in Dresden, Germany. TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, which holds 71.92% of the shares in First Sensor AG, is also a wholly owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase price for First Sensor Mobility GmbH amounts to €33.34 million. The sale is part of the integration of First Sensor into the TE Connectivity Group and serves to bundle all automotive sensor units within the TE Group and to strengthen them by leveraging synergies. The supply relationships between First Sensor AG and First Sensor Mobility GmbH will remain in place. The sale is to take place with effect at the latest by 30 September 2021.

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility.