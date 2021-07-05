checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.07.2021, 09:46  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned

05-Jul-2021 / 09:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Str. 15
12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:
ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, July 5, 2021

Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned

First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") intends to enter into an agreement with Tyco Electronics Germany Holdings GmbH, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. based in Bensheim, Germany, to sell its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Mobility GmbH based in Dresden, Germany. TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, which holds 71.92% of the shares in First Sensor AG, is also a wholly owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase price for First Sensor Mobility GmbH amounts to €33.34 million. The sale is part of the integration of First Sensor into the TE Connectivity Group and serves to bundle all automotive sensor units within the TE Group and to strengthen them by leveraging synergies. The supply relationships between First Sensor AG and First Sensor Mobility GmbH will remain in place. The sale is to take place with effect at the latest by 30 September 2021.

About First Sensor AG
Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Seite 1 von 3
First Sensor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned 05-Jul-2021 / 09:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG wird CORYX nicht übernehmen
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Siebte Buy-Side Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Rasche ...
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
CapTrader: Beste Auszeichnung für die Brokerage-App von CapTrader durch Börse Online
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Seventh buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Rasche Umformtechnik ...
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS stärkt Portfolio mit Spezialisten für Fluid-Systeme
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities übernimmt belgische Norsk Hydro Precision von Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:46 Uhr
09:46 Uhr