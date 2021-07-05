Notification of Transactions of Directors

checkAd

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

5 July 2021

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 2 July 2021 that the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested on 1 July 2021 under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Vijay Bharadia under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant:                                     1 August 2019

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested:      11,521

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 July 2021 at a price of £21.62 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax:        5,416
Total Number of Shares Received:             6,105

In accordance with the terms of the award, 1,526 of the shares received are treated as retained shares and will only be released to Mr Bharadia on earlier of (i) the tenth anniversary of the relevant vesting date and (ii) the date on which the restrictive covenants in his employment contract expire.

As a consequence of the above transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons had an interest in 26,927 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344





