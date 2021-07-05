checkAd

Royal Unibrew Acquisitions Have Strong Rationale, Analysts Say, Lifting Price Targets

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew's price target was lifted at several brokerages as the company's latest acquisitions have strong strategic rationale, according to analysts. Royal Unibrew bought Nordic beverage importer Solera and is in exclusive talks to …

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew's price target was lifted at several brokerages as the company's latest acquisitions have strong strategic rationale, according to analysts.
  • Royal Unibrew bought Nordic beverage importer Solera and is in exclusive talks to buy French energy drink producer MC Energy
  • The deals are not very meaningful to the bottom line in the short term, but are very synergistic and fit perfectly with the company’s strategy of developing a multi-beverages portfolio in existing or contiguous markets, with a focus on faster growing segments, Bank of America said, lifting Royal Unibrew's price target to DKK 850 from DKK 810 (recommendation: neutral)
  • Royal Unibrew has a track record of value-accretive acquisitions, Carnegie said, lifting its price target to DKK 905 from DKK 805 (recommendation: buy)
  • Price targets also raised at Deutsche Bank (to DKK 810 from DKK 720) and Jefferies (to DKK 770 from DKK 700)
  • Royal Unibrew shares up 1% in early trading


