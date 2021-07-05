Belimo Sees 10% Sales Growth in First Half; FY Outlook Uncertain Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 09:49 | 13 | 0 | 0 05.07.2021, 09:49 | (PLX AI) – Belimo expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half on the back of continued high customer demand.Belimo says outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertainIn the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded … (PLX AI) – Belimo expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half on the back of continued high customer demand.Belimo says outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertainIn the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded … (PLX AI) – Belimo expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half on the back of continued high customer demand.

Belimo says outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertain

In the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded consistently high demand in all three market regions

Says result for the first half of 2021 is set to be substantially higher than that achieved in the same period of the previous year BELIMO Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

BELIMO Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer