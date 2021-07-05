checkAd

Belimo Sees 10% Sales Growth in First Half; FY Outlook Uncertain

(PLX AI) – Belimo expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half on the back of continued high customer demand.Belimo says outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertainIn the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded …

  • (PLX AI) – Belimo expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half on the back of continued high customer demand.
  • Belimo says outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertain
  • In the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded consistently high demand in all three market regions
  • Says result for the first half of 2021 is set to be substantially higher than that achieved in the same period of the previous year
