René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022

Stuttgart, Germany, 5 July 2021. The Administrative Board of RIB Software SE today appointed Mr. René Wolf as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2022. René Wolf will assume the office of CEO. He thus succeeds Tom Wolf, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022.

René Wolf (47) has many years of experience in the development and sale of international software solutions and in the digital transformation of traditional industries. He has worked for the Siemens Group in North and Latin America as well as in Germany in various management positions and corporate divisions.

At the same time, the Administrative Board of the Company has appointed Mr. Tobias Hamacher (40) as Managing Director and CFO with immediate effect. Tobias Hamacher has many years of experience inter alia as CFO of a subsidiary and VP Finance and Controlling for global customer projects in the Schneider Group.

Mr. Hamacher assumes the office of CFO of Michael Sauer, who will step down as Managing Director at the end of 31 March 2022. He will assume the function of COO until 31 March 2022. Michael Sauer will additionally assume the function as Co CFO, supporting the onboarding of Tobias Hamacher as CFO until 31 December 2021.

Tom Wolf and Michael Sauer intend to remain members of the Administrative Board of the Company until the end of their term in 2025, Tom Wolf retaining his position as Chairman of the Board.

