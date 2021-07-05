Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Buy Galp Energia as Q2 EBITDA Likely to Beat Consensus, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Galp Energia second-quarter EBITDA may beat consensus by as much as 10%, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.Price target unchanged at EUR 12.60Galp should see a strong quarter from Upstream …



