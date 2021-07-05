Buy Galp Energia as Q2 EBITDA Likely to Beat Consensus, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Galp Energia second-quarter EBITDA may beat consensus by as much as 10%, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target unchanged at EUR 12.60
- Galp should see a strong quarter from Upstream and Refining/Midstream, BofA said
- Free cash flow from the second quarter will almost be enough by itself to pay for Galp's 2021 dividend: BofA
