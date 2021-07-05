SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global caps and closures market size is expected to surpass USD 143,699.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The market is projected to be driven by the growth in the food & beverage industry across the globe, contributing to an increased usage of packaging products.

Rising counterfeiting activities in the alcoholic beverages market are likely to boost demand for anti-tamper or tamper-evident closure. For instance, Everledger launched a new line of anti-tamper closures for wine and spirit bottles in April 2020, wherein the bottle cap is provided with Near Field Communication (NFC)-powered tamper detection label. The label, in turn, will allow the beverage manufacturer to track the bottle during shipping. This is anticipated to fuel the need for tamper-evident bottle closures of alcoholic beverages.

Key Insights & Findings:

The metal segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030 due to rising usage of metals on account of higher durability and sustainability than plastic

As per CAN manufactures Institutes' 2019-20 Annual Report, total metal cans shipped from the U.S. were 125,123 million in 2018 that increased to 127,042 million in 2019 that are used for various food and beverage products

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the demand for energy-boosting drinks, protein shakes, and dietary supplements that promote health and improve the immune system

This, in turn, is expected to fuel demand for food-grade packaging solutions including caps & closures in the near future

Companies in the caps & closures industry are adopting various strategies, such as capacity expansion and strengthening market presence through mergers & acquisitions

For instance, in June 2020 , Silgan acquired Albéa Group's 10 manufacturing facilities under its dispensing operations. This acquisition is expected to aid Silgan to expand its closures franchise along with dispensing systems operations

