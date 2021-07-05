Network operators follow Mol lead in partnering with Intersec to deliver €50 million public warning system

The Intersec GeoSafe solution will enable the authorities to leverage emerging technologies such as fast location data processing, machine learning algorithms and Europe's Galileo navigation satellite system to track and respond to incidents as they arise. It delivers cutting-edge tools such as density maps, automatic selection of the appropriate communication channels depending on circumstances, in-app notifications, sirens and retargeting of populations as a crisis unfolds. It will also issue SMS text alerts in real time, tailored to the recipient's proximity to an incident.

PARIS, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the European Commission mandate to establish a public warning system in case of a terrorist attack, France has set a significant procurement benchmark that establishes higher requirements and standards in deploying cutting-edge technology solutions. Geodata specialist Intersec, who was recently selected by the French Ministry of the Interior (MoI) to provide a new, targeted public warning system (PWR) using mobile phone technology, is now being chosen by the major mobile network operators in the country to expand their ability to support the national PWR.

Commenting on the announcement Ingolf Ruh, Chief Revenue Officer at Intersec, said:

"I am delighted that our technology has been recognised in one of the largest European countries as the best way to provide a fast, fully automated process that will reach as many people as possible and save lives. As the only European vendor offering leading edge technology, Intersec had to compete against some major international players to win this contract. We successfully demonstrated that the depth of our knowledge in geodata and telecommunications can deliver a reliable, flexible and future-proofed solution.

He continues: "Although the mobile phone alerts will be the most visible part of this public warning system, it takes a lot more than a text to keep people safe. Our solution will offer the flexibility and responsiveness to keep government and populations informed and will remain technologically relevant for years to come, delivering the right data to the right people at the right time."

Despite entering this market more recently than some of the rival bidders, Intersec was perfectly placed to fulfil the contract requirements, probably because its solution is not a legacy product that has had successive makeovers over the years butwas built from the ground up using recent techniques such as fast data and AI. With offices on every continent, the company has more than 100 clients in 80 countries and currently enables access to the location of nearly one billion humans and connected objects. It first began developing software to deliver high volume data at speed for the telecoms sector, before carving a space developing location technology for the operators. A public alert system requires precisely this combination of speed and location accuracy, alongside an understanding of the implementation challenges at governmental and operator level.