Tesla May Need New Capital for More Capacity, New Products, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Tesla may need to raise more capital beyond the $10 billion it raised last year to add production capacity and release new vehicles, Bank of America analysts said in a report.
- Tesla's outlook for more than a 50% increase in deliveries for 2021 appears very achievable if it can continue to drive sequential growth, BofA said
- However, Tesla's ability to drive accelerated growth and continuing to fuel the bullish run of the stock will depend on its ability to introduce refreshed or all-new models and build out capacity, which is expected to require incremental capital in the future, BofA said
- BofA rates Tesla neutral, with price target $700
