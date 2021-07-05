RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 35 / 2021)

Stuttgart, Germany, 05 July 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with one of the largest European telecommunications providers.



The company, which already cooperates with RIB, operates one of the largest line networks in telecommunications technology with corresponding renovation and expansion contracts, is the leading service provider in telecommunications and information technology and thus also one of the largest construction contractors in Europe. The economic efficiency and timely implementation of these construction tasks are of great importance to the company.

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "With our software solutions, we support the automation, standardization and optimization of all processes from the beginning to the end of a construction project. For example, the RIB platform ensures that thousands of construction contracts can be awarded and invoiced promptly every month. At the same time, our solution is also connected to the customer's commercial system and ensures end-to-end, digital processes without media discontinuities. The fact that one of the largest telecommunications providers has decided to work even more extensively with our software makes us very pleased as RIB and speaks for our digitization strategy as well as for our iTWO technology."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

