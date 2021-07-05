Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces today the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) which was approved by shareholders on May 31, 2019.



Jura granted an aggregate of 54,411 RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors in settlement of a portion of their directors’ compensation for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The RSUs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of their date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan.