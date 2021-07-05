checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 11:22  |  22   |   |   

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 June to Friday 2 July:                                             

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,107   1,018,060,491
28 June 2021 724 17,387.5967 12,588,620
29 June 2021 306 17,487.0915 5,351,050
30 June 2021 322 17,526.2733 5,643,460
1 July 2021 535 17,448.4860 9,334,940
2 July 2021 221 17,602.9412 3,890,250
Total 28 June-2 July 2,108   36,808,320
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,234 17,461.2524 39,008,438
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 28,023   471,168,372
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 76,449   1,093,877,248
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program Announcement A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results of First Court Hearing
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Final Results
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus