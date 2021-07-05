checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.30 EUR 765.00 EUR
15.20 EUR 7767.20 EUR
15.20 EUR 67472.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.2010 EUR 76005.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69442  05.07.2021 



