Vestas Margins May Be Under Pressure in Q2/Q3, SEB Says

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 11:36  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas margins may come under pressure in the second and third quarters, as logistics challenges intensify, SEB analysts said. Congestion and supply chain problems are escalating, and relief won't arrive until late in the year, SEB said, …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas margins may come under pressure in the second and third quarters, as logistics challenges intensify, SEB analysts said.
  • Congestion and supply chain problems are escalating, and relief won't arrive until late in the year, SEB said, estimating a full-year EBIT margin of 6% for the company
  • Vestas currently guides for 6-8% EBIT margin
  • Q2 volumes likely remained low despite some offshore orders, SEB said
  • SEB rates Vestas hold, with price target DKK 260
  • Vestas was trading down 1.2% at DKK 242.70 before noon
