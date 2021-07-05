checkAd

Top pension firms celebrated in World Finance's 2021 Pension Fund Awards

05.07.2021   

LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global institutional pension fund assets grew in 2020, underpinned by the themes that have steadily been driving the sector's growth for decades, such as the shift from equities to alternatives and the rise of defined contribution pension assets.

But the sector is changing, going through a dramatic period of transformation in order to meet heightened climate goals around the world and intensified scrutiny on digitisation and cybersecurity risks. The latest issue of World Finance champions the pension funds at the heart of these movements on the global stage.

Among the recipients of the 2021 Pension Fund Awards is Afore XXI-Banorte, the largest pension fund management company in Mexico. The firm has adapted to significant reforms, evolving through forward-thinking policies and a strong awareness of future prospects in the market.

Progressive and dynamic planning is key if pension funds are to adapt to changing priorities around sustainability in the business sector. Countries around the world are revealing plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero, and this reallocation of capital and recalibration of the opportunities and risks in the market will reshape the pensions industry in the years and decades to come.

But while trustees are rightly scrutinising their investment portfolios based on the impact of their carbon emissions, there are additional concerns to consider. Cybersecurity risks have increased following a rise in attempted pension scams over the lockdown period, and expectations are that the macroeconomic situation will be difficult to manage for the foreseeable future.

To learn more about the institutions best placed to step up to the challenges of today's business environment, check out the Pension Fund Awards 2021 in the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

