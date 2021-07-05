Issue of shares

The decision to issue these Ordinary Shares was made in recognition of share options forfeited for operational reasons. Executive Directors and members of the Executive Management Board will not receive any Ordinary Shares as part of this issuance.

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Company"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, announces that it has agreed to issue 687,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (“ Ordinary Shares ”) to a number of operational staff in South Wales.

The total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 802,006,479. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application has been made for the 687,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 am on or around 8 July 2021.

Contacts:

IQE plc

+44 (0) 29 2083 9400

Drew Nelson

Tim Pullen

Amy Barlow



Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Edward Knight

Paul Gillam

Nick Prowting



Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Christopher Wren

Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)

+ 44 (0) 20 38054822

Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365

Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 660 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.