COMPASS Pathways joins forces with King’s College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust to accelerate psychedelic research and develop new models of mental health care in the UK

London, UK – 5 July 2021

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM) and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, aimed at advancing psychedelic research and developing ambitious new models of care for mental health in the UK. 

The three parties are keen to collaborate on a multi-year partnership that reflects their commitment to delivering innovation in mental health care. This collaboration is intended to include research into COMP360 psilocybin therapy and other novel therapies that may be developed by COMPASS in areas of unmet need such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia. It is also intended to include training therapists in psychedelic therapy, generating real-world evidence, prototyping digital solutions, and building state-of-the-art facilities for research as well as for modelling the “mental health care clinic of the future”.

David Bradley, Chief Executive of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, said, “We believe this collaboration could accelerate much-needed research that will translate into evidence-based and direct patient care for people who use our services. This is a really exciting prospect and has the potential to change people’s lives for the better.”

Professor Allan Young, Head of Academic Psychiatry at King’s IoPPN, said, “We have been in partnership with SLaM at the Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre since 2007, and with COMPASS on COMP360 psilocybin therapy research since 2018. By combining our strengths in biomedical research, clinical trials, clinical care, translational science, training, and digital innovation, we can create a world-class centre of excellence in mental health.”

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co‑founder, COMPASS Pathways, said: “So many of us know people who are suffering with mental health issues, but are not helped by existing treatments. We are dedicated to providing new ways of caring for people on their journey to mental wellbeing – but we cannot do this alone. This partnership would help to amplify our combined efforts so we can bring evidence-based innovation, on a large scale, to people in the UK.”

