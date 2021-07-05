checkAd

YARD FORCE powered by 'Innovation Tower' exclusively at OBI, continuing the deep cooperation with the top German retailer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 12:21  |  32   |   |   

WILLICH, Germany, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Force is a brand focusing on sustainable and rapid innovation, constantly bringing beyond expectation experiences to end user customers, and commitment to a more environmentally friendly future. YARD FORCE is continuing its successful cooperation with OBI, to supply the new 60V cordless garden range, powered by "Innovation Tower", exclusively available at OBI.

The "MR60V" range, comprises of lawn mower, 2-in-1 brush cutter/grass trimmer, chain saw, hedge trimmer and blower. All powered by the most advanced BMS (Battery Management System), Proactive Battery Cooling System and Brushless Motors, giving 20% more performance, extended life cycle, longer operation – one step closer to making petrol powered garden tools a thing of the past.

"The new YARD FORCE 60V represents the bright future of modern gardens: powerful, stable, emission-free, smart yet making people feel connected.", said Roland Menken, Managing Director of MEROTEC GmbH, "and for all those who wish to make it a greener world, embracing an environmentally friendly future and sustainable development, MR60V range is an all-encompassing solution.".      

The 60V Lawn mower:  

The 60V lawn mowers are equipped with one battery pack.

The Adaptive Cutting Technology ensures the ultimate cutting performance. The high torque brushless motor offers comparable petrol power level performance. The lawnmowers can cut areas between 600 and up to 900 m2.  Deck sizes range from 41cm to 51cm -Push & Self-propelled versions - Cutting, Collecting, Mulching, Side discharging.

The model in OBI "Innovation Tower" is the medium range: 46cm cutting width, self-propelled, 750 m2 cutting area.

The mowers can even be stored vertically.

The 60V Grass trimmer & Brushcutter :

The 60V Grass trimmer & Brushcutter comes with cutting guard option 28-32cm, 3 speed function and an estimated runtime of maximum 45 mins.

The Brushless Rear Motor Gear Drive system offer high torque to tackle any job. The split shaft construction ensures compact storage and the option for other accessories– Pole Hedgetrimmer & Pole saw.

The 60V Blower:

It can run for up to 50 minutes at lowest speed and 15 minutes at maximum speed with one battery pack. Brushless motor ensures the efficiencies for extended runtime.

Fitted with a Dual Cruiser speed lever and 3 Preset blow speeds with added BoostX function.

It has two different front tubes for general or concentrated blowing.

The 60V Hedgetrimmer:

It is designed for perfect balance to minimise fatigue with runtime of up to 80 mins.

Fitted with 60cm -Triple Edged Laser cutting blades, only seen on more proffessional hedgetrimmers. The 3 speeds ensure a more precise cutting.  With the added advantage of multi switching position front handle and  a quick and easy rear rotating handle with 5 positions. Also fitted with an Anti block function.

The 60V Chainsaw:

The 60V Chainsaw has been designed to be compact/low weight  to minimise customer fatigue and with the cutting perfomance of Petrol chainsaws.

Brush motor offers high efficiency torque and power performance.

The Chainsaw is fitted with overload protection audible/led indicator and a quick & easy chain tension system. The Chainsaw has the ability to achieve 30 cuts of a 20 cm diameter log with one charge.

The “MR60V” range, comprises of lawn mower, 2-in-1 brush cutter/grass trimmer, chain saw, hedge trimmer and blower. All powered by the most advanced BMS (Battery Management System), Proactive Battery Cooling System and Brushless Motors, giving 20% more performance, extended life cycle, longer operation – one step closer to making petrol powered garden tools a thing of the past.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555300/60V_German_Annotations_3_Min_v4_Final_Cut.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555299/image.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

YARD FORCE powered by 'Innovation Tower' exclusively at OBI, continuing the deep cooperation with the top German retailer WILLICH, Germany, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Yard Force is a brand focusing on sustainable and rapid innovation, constantly bringing beyond expectation experiences to end user customers, and commitment to a more environmentally friendly future. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare ...
GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion
Caps And Closures Market Size To Reach $143.6 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client ...
Banggood Emerges as 3rd Most Downloaded Shopping App in Europe right before Summer Prime Sale Blow ...
Network operators follow Mol lead in partnering with Intersec to deliver €50 million public ...
ASSA ABLOY sells its Nordic locksmith business CERTEGO to Nalka Invest
Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai's leading short-term lets provider, emerges from pandemic with 150% ...
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus