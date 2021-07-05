checkAd

Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) today announced an agreement to acquire DexKo Global Inc. (“DexKo” or “the Company”) for $3.4 billion.

DexKo is a global manufacturer of highly engineered components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers. The Company has a leading presence in its core products across North America, Europe and Australia with vertically integrated production and distribution capabilities and a commitment to sustainability. DexKo manufactures and distributes over 65,000 products including highly engineered, customized solutions for a diverse range of customers across its global footprint.

“We are pleased to grow our industrials operations with the acquisition of DexKo, a market leader known for quality and reliability,” said Mark Weinberg, Managing Partner, Brookfield Business Partners. “DexKo’s world-class management team has delivered consistently strong performance and we are excited to partner with them to further build on an established track record of value creation.”

Investment Highlights

  • Strong market position. DexKo has a leading presence in multiple core categories, offering the industry’s widest breadth of products and custom configurations with a reputation for delivering high value solutions for its customers.

  • Clear competitive differentiation. The Company’s hub and spoke, vertically integrated manufacturing network, broad product offering and distribution capabilities allow it to play a strategic role in a fragmented value chain, providing a competitive advantage in servicing both customers and business partners.

  • Durable cashflows. DexKo’s track record of consistent cash flow generation is supported by resilient underlying demand, diverse end markets and geographical scale.

  • Positioned for continued growth and value creation. Opportunity to enhance margins and grow through operational improvements and bolt-on acquisitions.

Funding

Brookfield’s investment will be funded with approximately $1.1 billion of equity, of which Brookfield Business Partners intends to invest approximately $400 million. The balance of the equity investment will be funded by institutional partners. Prior to or following closing, a portion of Brookfield Business Partners' commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) today announced an agreement to acquire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Final Results
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus