Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) today announced an agreement to acquire DexKo Global Inc. (“DexKo”
or “the Company”) for $3.4 billion.
DexKo is a global manufacturer of highly engineered components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers. The Company has a leading presence in its core products across North America, Europe and Australia with vertically integrated production and distribution capabilities and a commitment to sustainability. DexKo manufactures and distributes over 65,000 products including highly engineered, customized solutions for a diverse range of customers across its global footprint.
“We are pleased to grow our industrials operations with the acquisition of DexKo, a market leader known for quality and reliability,” said Mark Weinberg, Managing Partner, Brookfield Business Partners. “DexKo’s world-class management team has delivered consistently strong performance and we are excited to partner with them to further build on an established track record of value creation.”
Investment Highlights
-
Strong market position. DexKo has a leading presence in multiple core categories, offering the industry’s widest breadth of products and custom configurations with a reputation
for delivering high value solutions for its customers.
-
Clear competitive differentiation. The Company’s hub and spoke, vertically integrated manufacturing network, broad product offering and distribution capabilities allow it to play
a strategic role in a fragmented value chain, providing a competitive advantage in servicing both customers and business partners.
-
Durable cashflows. DexKo’s track record of consistent cash flow generation is supported by resilient underlying demand, diverse end markets and geographical scale.
-
Positioned for continued growth and value creation. Opportunity to enhance margins and grow through operational improvements and bolt-on acquisitions.
Funding
Brookfield’s investment will be funded with approximately $1.1 billion of equity, of which Brookfield Business Partners intends to invest approximately $400 million. The balance of the equity investment will be funded by institutional partners. Prior to or following closing, a portion of Brookfield Business Partners' commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.
