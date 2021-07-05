Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with institutional partners (collectively “Brookfield”) today announced an agreement to acquire DexKo Global Inc. (“DexKo” or “the Company”) for $3.4 billion.



DexKo is a global manufacturer of highly engineered components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers. The Company has a leading presence in its core products across North America, Europe and Australia with vertically integrated production and distribution capabilities and a commitment to sustainability. DexKo manufactures and distributes over 65,000 products including highly engineered, customized solutions for a diverse range of customers across its global footprint.