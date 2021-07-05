Lleida.net signs a framework agreement with the Pan-African Postal Union to serve 55 postal companies in the continent

Lleida.net has signed the agreement through its subsidiary Lleidanet SaaS Middle East and Africa DMCC, with the support of eGate, the traded company's partner in North Africa.

MADRID and ARUSHA, Tanzania, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) and Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) have signed a framework agreement that will allow the 55 postal companies in all African countries to offer Digital Postal Services through the technology of the European listed company.

The basis of these Digital Postal Services is Lleida.net's existing Registered Electronic Communications technology.

Established in 1980, the Pan-African Postal Union is an international organisation under the African Union, created more than 40 years ago to coordinate the 55 postal services across the continent and drive postal innovation.

"As a leader in Registered Electronic Communications, with successful operations in South Africa for many years, we are helping Postal Services to provide, in a digital world, the same or greater value paper-based communications had in the past," Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net, said.

The agreement will enable the postal services of all African countries to provide Registered Digital Communications with legal and commercial admissibility.

Africa has approximately 650 million mobile phones and 525 million internet users. In addition, the continent has 500 million mobile bank accounts, about half of those worldwide.

Lleida.net, listed in New York, Paris and Madrid, is Europe's leading digital signature company and has the most significant presence in Africa.

Lleida.net is a key provider of registered electronic communications in the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Botswana, Malawi, and South Africa, among others.

More than 60 countries on five continents have recognised the company's inventions with 205 patents, including South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, the European Union, Japan, China and Australia.

With approximately 1.4 billion potential customers for the new services, Africa is home to 650 million mobile phones, 525 million internet users and 500 million active mobile money accounts.

"The Pan-African Postal Union has the vision to implement a single postal territory for the development of the postal sector in Africa. These new Digital Postal Services will rapidly enable rapid digital participation of all Africans," Younouss Djibrine, Secretary-General of the Pan-African Postal Union, said.

Media Contact:

rpl@ramonpedrosa.com

+357-946-7486