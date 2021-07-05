checkAd

Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Stingray adds 1,500 relaxing channels to its portfolio and grows its streaming subscriber base by more than 30,000

MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has acquired Calm Radio, the world’s largest online music streaming service focused on the wellness and relaxation markets. With this acquisition, Stingray grows its portfolio of curated music content, significantly increases its subscriber base and dives into the health and wellness industry.

Founded in 2009, Calm Radio delivers 500 free channels of relaxation, acoustic, classical, jazz, ambient and contemporary music and over 1,000 premium channels of calming sounds, sleep music, sleep sounds, sleep stories, guided meditations, and meditation music to wind-down. Each scenic video benefits from the musical and audio expertise of an individual programmer. Every relaxation channel is specifically curated around the three principal activities in listeners’ lives: work, study, and sleep.

Calm Radio Highlights

  • Near seven million monthly listening hours
  • Over one million unique monthly users
  • Over 30,000 streaming subscribers
  • 85% year-over-year growth
  • 500 free channels of relaxation, classical and contemporary music
  • Over 1,000 premium HD channels for meditation, sleep, audiobooks, podcasts, classical music, ambient, jazz, world music, pop, contemporary and nature sounds
  • Available on over 20 platforms
  • 4.6-star rating on Apple’s App Store
  • “Best New Update” — Apple 2019

Calm Radio complements Stingray’s existing services, Stingray Music and Stingray Naturescape, thus opening the door to powerful content synergy opportunities and growth for the product line. 

"We are delighted to welcome Calm Radio to the Stingray family and expect this strategic acquisition to deepen our presence worldwide with its premium life-enhancing and relaxing music offering," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "As the undisputed world-leading provider of music programming, Stingray can seamlessly integrate Calm Radio into our existing platforms, enabling us to distribute the content further and expand our reach globally."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio Stingray adds 1,500 relaxing channels to its portfolio and grows its streaming subscriber base by more than 30,000MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Final Results
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus