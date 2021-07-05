Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio

Stingray adds 1,500 relaxing channels to its portfolio and grows its streaming subscriber base by more than 30,000

MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has acquired Calm Radio, the world’s largest online music streaming service focused on the wellness and relaxation markets. With this acquisition, Stingray grows its portfolio of curated music content, significantly increases its subscriber base and dives into the health and wellness industry.



Founded in 2009, Calm Radio delivers 500 free channels of relaxation, acoustic, classical, jazz, ambient and contemporary music and over 1,000 premium channels of calming sounds, sleep music, sleep sounds, sleep stories, guided meditations, and meditation music to wind-down. Each scenic video benefits from the musical and audio expertise of an individual programmer. Every relaxation channel is specifically curated around the three principal activities in listeners’ lives: work, study, and sleep.



Calm Radio Highlights