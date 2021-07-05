Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio
Stingray adds 1,500 relaxing channels to its portfolio and grows its streaming subscriber base by more than 30,000
MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has acquired Calm Radio, the world’s
largest online music streaming service focused on the wellness and relaxation markets. With this acquisition, Stingray grows its portfolio of curated music content, significantly increases its
subscriber base and dives into the health and wellness industry.
Founded in 2009, Calm Radio delivers 500 free channels of relaxation, acoustic, classical, jazz, ambient and contemporary music and over 1,000 premium channels of calming sounds, sleep music, sleep
sounds, sleep stories, guided meditations, and meditation music to wind-down. Each scenic video benefits from the musical and audio expertise of an individual programmer. Every relaxation channel
is specifically curated around the three principal activities in listeners’ lives: work, study, and sleep.
Calm Radio Highlights
- Near seven million monthly listening hours
- Over one million unique monthly users
- Over 30,000 streaming subscribers
- 85% year-over-year growth
- 500 free channels of relaxation, classical and contemporary music
- Over 1,000 premium HD channels for meditation, sleep, audiobooks, podcasts, classical music, ambient, jazz, world music, pop, contemporary and nature sounds
- Available on over 20 platforms
- 4.6-star rating on Apple’s App Store
- “Best New Update” — Apple 2019
Calm Radio complements Stingray’s existing services, Stingray Music and Stingray Naturescape, thus opening the door to powerful content synergy opportunities and growth for the product line.
"We are delighted to welcome Calm Radio to the Stingray family and expect this strategic acquisition to deepen our presence worldwide with its premium life-enhancing and relaxing music offering," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "As the undisputed world-leading provider of music programming, Stingray can seamlessly integrate Calm Radio into our existing platforms, enabling us to distribute the content further and expand our reach globally."
0 Kommentare