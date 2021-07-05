Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on July 6, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESClass A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the NEO under the symbol "SPKC.U" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "SPKC.WT.U"VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESClass A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the NEO under the symbol "SPKC.U" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "SPKC.WT.U"VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the NEO under the symbol "SPKC.U" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "SPKC.WT.U" VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that the securities underlying the Corporation's Class A restricted voting units (trading symbol: SPKC.UN.U) on the Neo Exchange Inc. ("NEO"), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), will commence trading separately on the NEO on July 6, 2021. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade under the symbols "SPKC.U" and "SPKC.WT.U", respectively.