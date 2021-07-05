checkAd

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on July 6, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the NEO under the symbol "SPKC.U" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "SPKC.WT.U"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that the securities underlying the Corporation's Class A restricted voting units (trading symbol: SPKC.UN.U) on the Neo Exchange Inc. ("NEO"), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), will commence trading separately on the NEO on July 6, 2021. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade under the symbols "SPKC.U" and "SPKC.WT.U", respectively.

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

The Corporation's sponsor is Silver Spike Sponsor III, LLC (the "Sponsor"), a limited liability company managed by certain officers and directors of the Corporation. The Corporation's strategy is to leverage its directors' and officers' and the Sponsor's executive leadership and entrepreneurial expertise, strong marketing and brand capabilities, and investment experience and network in order to identify and execute an attractive qualifying transaction.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.
Greg Gentile
Chief Financial Officer 
greg@silverspikecap.com

SOURCE: Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653808/Silver-Spike-III-Acquisition-Corp-An ...




