Diversified Energy Announces Conditional Acquisition With Oaktree Participation
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / LSE-listed Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)("Diversified" or the "Company") announces the conditional acquisition of certain Cotton Valley and Haynesville upstream assets and related facilities ("the Assets") in the states of Louisiana and Texas from Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC ("Tanos") (the "Acquisition").
Concurrently, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") will co-invest in the Acquisition under the joint participation agreement announced on October 5, 2020, marking Oaktree's inaugural participation in a transaction with Diversified and affirming their confidence in the Company's recently defined Central Regional Focus Area ("Central RFA"). Total cash consideration for the Acquisition is $308 million.
Oaktree will also co-invest in the assets Diversified recently acquired from Indigo Minerals LLC ("Indigo") to more fully align both parties as working interest partners in assets located in the Cotton Valley/Haynesville region given the contiguous nature of the assets.
Tanos Acquisition Highlights - Diversified's Interest:
- Gross cash consideration of $154 million (~$118 million net at closing), equal to 50% of the total cash consideration as per Oaktree joint participation agreement
- Diversified will fund its portion entirely with cash on hand and existing credit capacity
- Diversified assumes certain below-market natural gas hedge contracts through 2023, valued at ~$24 million as of June 25, 2021 (the "Assumed Hedges")(collectively with the cash consideration, the "Purchase Price")
- Net Purchase Price represents a 2.8x multiple on ~$51 million of estimated next twelve months' ("NTM") Adjusted EBITDA(a) before potential synergies
- Diversified receives 51.25% working interest in the Assets inclusive of Oaktree's initial 2.5% working interest promote
- Diversified's working interest increases to 60% once Oaktree achieves a 10% unlevered internal rate of return ("IRR") on its investment
- Diversified's share of the NTM Adjusted EBITDA(a) is 17% accretive to the Company's 2020 reported Hedged Adjusted EBITDA(b)
- Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves of ~40 MMBoe (241 Bcfe) and PV10 of ~$201 million(c)
- Current production of ~14 MBoepd (~82 MMcfepd) with 92% from ~390 net operated wells
- Favourable Gulf Coast pricing underpins >65% cash margins
- Post-transactions with Oaktree participation leverage ratio (2020YE pro forma) of ~1.9x
Oaktree Participation in Indigo - Highlights
