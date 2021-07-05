Diversified Energy Announces Conditional Acquisition With Oaktree Participation

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / LSE-listed Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)("Diversified" or the "Company") announces the conditional acquisition of certain Cotton Valley and Haynesville upstream assets and related facilities …

Concurrently, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") will co-invest in the Acquisition under the joint participation agreement announced on October 5, 2020, marking Oaktree's inaugural participation in a transaction with Diversified and affirming their confidence in the Company's recently defined Central Regional Focus Area ("Central RFA"). Total cash consideration for the Acquisition is $308 million.