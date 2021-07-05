Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in Hombal (India) with a total capacity of 301 MW.
- Customer name is undisclosed at the customer’s request
- The firm order encompasses the supply of 87 units of the SG 3.4-145 wind turbine
- The project is expected to be commissioned by March 2023
