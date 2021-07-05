checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in Hombal (India) with a total capacity of 301 MW.Customer name is undisclosed at the customer’s requestThe firm order encompasses the supply of 87 …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for a wind farm in Hombal (India) with a total capacity of 301 MW.
  • Customer name is undisclosed at the customer’s request
  • The firm order encompasses the supply of 87 units of the SG 3.4-145 wind turbine
  • The project is expected to be commissioned by March 2023
