15/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement 15/2021

Major shareholder announcement

Kolding, Denmark, 5 July 2021 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

A.P. Møller Holding A/S has (on behalf of itself and its owner, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal) informed the Company, that as of 2 July 2021 the aggregate number of shares in the Company owned indirectly by A.P. Møller Holding A/S has changed from 9,638,529 to 8,151,438. The shares are now owned by APMH Invest A/S. APMH Invest XI ApS does no longer holder shares in the Company.

Following the completion and settlement of the Offering inclusive of the overallotment option subscribed for on 2 July 2021, the aggregate voting rights and the ownership percentage of APMH Invest A/S in the Company will be 9.94 %.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
