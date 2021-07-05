15/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement 15/2021



Major shareholder announcement

Kolding, Denmark, 5 July 2021 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

A.P. Møller Holding A/S has (on behalf of itself and its owner, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal) informed the Company, that as of 2 July 2021 the aggregate number of shares in the Company owned indirectly by A.P. Møller Holding A/S has changed from 9,638,529 to 8,151,438. The shares are now owned by APMH Invest A/S. APMH Invest XI ApS does no longer holder shares in the Company.