16/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - Related party transaction

Company announcement 16/2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares

Kolding, Denmark, 5 July 2021 – Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Green Hydrogen Systems hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction, made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto: