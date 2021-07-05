checkAd

Gas Leak Detector Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 13:16  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of gas leak detector systems are expected to grow 4.8% in 2021, with sales of over 6,690 thousand units. Persistence Market Research analysis projects the global gas leak detectors market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

A critical factor driving the sales of gas leak detectors market size is increasing focus on risk management and prevention on the back of rapid industrialization. Other demand drivers include accurate detection and monitoring technologies in industrial settings and commercial spaces across various countries. While measures are laid to ensure personnel and property safety, gas leak detectors are regarded as viable candidates toward risk prevention.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Around the world, toxic gas monitoring is vital for natural gas power plants, chemical processing, oil and gas production plants, and refrigeration facilities. North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for gas leak detectors.
  • Government regulatory frameworks will provide ample opportunities for key players to bring out advanced gas leak detectors into the market.
  • The U.S. is positioned as the top nation in the global market, with the highest market value share. Demand in the U.S. will increase at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years.
  • In 2021, the market in Japan grew by 3.9% year-on-year, bucking initial skepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic.
  • Fixed gas leak detectors are poised for lucrative growth over the forecast period. They have been developed over the years to include ultrasonic detectors, and use at large hydrogen plants, continuous hydrogen production, and other industrial facilities.
  • Applications at industrial facilities is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of close to US$ 1.6 Bn from 2021-2031. Gas leak detectors are used in industries such as oil & gas, refineries & petroleum, chemical plants, power generation, marine, printing, pulp and paper, electronics, building & construction, HVAC, general manufacturing, and mining.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4606

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gas Leak Detector Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031 NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global sales of gas leak detector systems are expected to grow 4.8% in 2021, with sales of over 6,690 thousand units. Persistence Market Research analysis projects the global gas leak detectors market to expand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare ...
GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion
Caps And Closures Market Size To Reach $143.6 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client ...
Banggood Emerges as 3rd Most Downloaded Shopping App in Europe right before Summer Prime Sale Blow ...
Network operators follow Mol lead in partnering with Intersec to deliver €50 million public ...
ASSA ABLOY sells its Nordic locksmith business CERTEGO to Nalka Invest
Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai's leading short-term lets provider, emerges from pandemic with 150% ...
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus