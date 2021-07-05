Gas Leak Detector Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031
NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of gas leak detector systems are expected to grow 4.8% in 2021, with sales of over 6,690 thousand units. Persistence Market Research analysis projects the global gas leak detectors market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.
A critical factor driving the sales of gas leak detectors market size is increasing focus on risk management and prevention on the back of rapid industrialization. Other demand drivers include accurate detection and monitoring technologies in industrial settings and commercial spaces across various countries. While measures are laid to ensure personnel and property safety, gas leak detectors are regarded as viable candidates toward risk prevention.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- Around the world, toxic gas monitoring is vital for natural gas power plants, chemical processing, oil and gas production plants, and refrigeration facilities. North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for gas leak detectors.
- Government regulatory frameworks will provide ample opportunities for key players to bring out advanced gas leak detectors into the market.
- The U.S. is positioned as the top nation in the global market, with the highest market value share. Demand in the U.S. will increase at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years.
- In 2021, the market in Japan grew by 3.9% year-on-year, bucking initial skepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic.
- Fixed gas leak detectors are poised for lucrative growth over the forecast period. They have been developed over the years to include ultrasonic detectors, and use at large hydrogen plants, continuous hydrogen production, and other industrial facilities.
- Applications at industrial facilities is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of close to US$ 1.6 Bn from 2021-2031. Gas leak detectors are used in industries such as oil & gas, refineries & petroleum, chemical plants, power generation, marine, printing, pulp and paper, electronics, building & construction, HVAC, general manufacturing, and mining.
