A critical factor driving the sales of gas leak detectors market size is increasing focus on risk management and prevention on the back of rapid industrialization. Other demand drivers include accurate detection and monitoring technologies in industrial settings and commercial spaces across various countries. While measures are laid to ensure personnel and property safety, gas leak detectors are regarded as viable candidates toward risk prevention.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of gas leak detector systems are expected to grow 4.8% in 2021, with sales of over 6,690 thousand units. Persistence Market Research analysis projects the global gas leak detectors market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Gas Leak Detector Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global sales of gas leak detector systems are expected to grow 4.8% in 2021, with sales of over 6,690 thousand units. Persistence Market Research analysis projects the global gas leak detectors market to expand …



