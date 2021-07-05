Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Effective from 7 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 July 2021 to 7 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 July 2021: 1.4600% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 July 2021: 1.4900% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President,

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment