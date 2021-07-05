checkAd

Octapharma's ongoing dedication to improving the lives of people with haemophilia and von Willebrand disease to be showcased at the ISTH 2021 Congress

LACHEN, Switzerland, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octapharma announced today that new clinical and scientific findings encompassing their Haematology portfolio, including Nuwiq, wilate, octanate and octanineF, will be presented at the upcoming International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Virtual Congress, taking place on July 17–21, 2021.

In addition to two Supported Symposia that will discuss the comprehensive management of patients with haemophilia A and von Willebrand disease, seven ePosters will be presented covering a broad range of clinical research and ongoing initiatives to support the bleeding disorder community.

"Every day, our patients inspire us with their strength and resilience in navigating the challenges of living with a bleeding disorder. We are proud to share our most recent findings at ISTH 2021. The breadth of positive data across our Haematology portfolio demonstrate our ongoing efforts in addressing the differing unmet needs of patients with haemophilia and von Willebrand disease," commented Larisa Belyanskaya, Head of IBU Haematology at Octapharma.

The symposium on von Willebrand disease, that takes place on Monday, July 19, chaired by Dr Fernando F. Corrales-Medina, follows one woman's treatment journey with wilate and will highlight key unmet needs of people who live with this challenging bleeding disorder. The international faculty will present and discuss recent data and ongoing studies on the management of heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnancy and childbirth, as well as management of perioperative bleeding in people with VWD.

On Tuesday, July 20, Dr Robert F. Sidonio Jr. will chair Octapharma's symposium on haemophilia A, in which experts from around the world will present both clinical and scientific data from global collaborations on inhibitor management, factor VIII prophylaxis and important roles of factor VIII beyond haemostasis, aiming to support clinicians in making informed treatment decisions. 

Attendees will have the opportunity in both symposia to meet the speakers during live Q&A sessions, and both symposia will be available on-demand to participants after the Congress.

Olaf Walter, Board Member at Octapharma, stated that: "At Octapharma, we strive toward addressing the substantial challenges faced by people with bleeding disorders and to improve the lives of these individuals and their families. ISTH is an invaluable forum for engagement with key opinion leaders, experts, and the wider bleeding disorder community, and for sharing our expertise and research. Our contributions to ISTH 2021 underlie our long-standing commitment to every member of the bleeding disorder community."

