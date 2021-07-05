checkAd

Vitalhub Corp. Announces Acquisition of UK Based Alamac Limited

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce today that it has acquired (the “Acquisition”) Alamac Limited (“Alamac”). This is VitalHub’s 11th acquisition completed since 2017 and marks continued expansion into the growing patient flow and operational visibility market.

When asked to comment on the acquisition, VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow said:

“We are delighted to have acquired Alamac, as we continue to progress and execute on our growth strategy, which includes both M&A and organic growth. Alamac has extensive experience building and implementing robust Patient Flow Business Intelligence systems across the NHS, with offerings that are highly synergistic with our Transforming Systems solutions. We believe our existing install base and prospective customers will see immense value through the addition of Alamac’s offering, and through the combination of the two solutions. We look forward to the development of a joint offering in short order, as we continue to enrich our technology platform toward offering best-in-class solutions to address health system needs.”

Founded in 2010, Alamac, a UK based company, provides technological and advisory solutions that assist healthcare organizations across the NHS diagnose and monitor performance, on a daily basis, in order to improve outcomes and bring health and social care teams together. Through the development of proprietary enabling technology solutions, Alamac provides streamlined data analytics to healthcare providers, enabling health systems and hospital teams with actionable intelligence and insights.

Alamac’s platform comprises four key products: Patient Safety, using metrics to ensure the suitability and adequacy of patient care, Patient Plan, providing diagnostics to increase the sustainability and performance of services, Patient Outcomes, enabling the refinement of patient care programs through the measurement of treatment results, and Patient Flow, enabling transparency across emergency care services to maximize resource utilization and capacity balancing. These solutions serve health systems to improve operational performance and governance, elevate patient pathway and quality of care through a redesign of services, and enhance reporting and performance governance.

