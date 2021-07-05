Photon Control Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement

The Arrangement was previously approved by Photon Control securityholders at the annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on June 29, 2021 (the “ Meeting ”). Further details of the Transaction are set out in the Company’s management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated May 25, 2021 (the “ Circular ”), a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“ Photon Control ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”) with MKS Instruments, Inc. (“ MKS ”), pursuant to which MKS, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1302998 B.C. Ltd. (“ B.C. Ltd. ”), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Photon Control in an all-cash transaction (the “ Transaction ”) valued at approximately $387 million.

It is currently anticipated that the transaction will close on July 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of all customary conditions precedent set forth in the arrangement agreement between the Company, MKS and B.C. Ltd. dated May 10, 2021 (the “Arrangement Agreement”). Upon closing of the Arrangement, shareholders will receive $3.60 per share in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes (the “Consideration”). Additional information regarding the procedure for exchange of shares for the Consideration and payment of Consideration to optionholders is provided in the Circular and the plan of arrangement attached as Appendix “B” thereto.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). An application has also been made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions upon completion of the Arrangement.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers and are used in the semiconductor and other high technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has sales and engineering offices in California, and a sales distribution network across the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on the TSX, trading under the symbol ‘‘PHO.” Additional information about the Company can be found at