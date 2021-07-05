checkAd

Photon Control Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with MKS Instruments, Inc. (“MKS”), pursuant to which MKS, through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1302998 B.C. Ltd. (“B.C. Ltd.”), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Photon Control in an all-cash transaction (the “Transaction”) valued at approximately $387 million.

The Arrangement was previously approved by Photon Control securityholders at the annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on June 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Further details of the Transaction are set out in the Company’s management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated May 25, 2021 (the “Circular”), a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

It is currently anticipated that the transaction will close on July 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of all customary conditions precedent set forth in the arrangement agreement between the Company, MKS and B.C. Ltd. dated May 10, 2021 (the “Arrangement Agreement”). Upon closing of the Arrangement, shareholders will receive $3.60 per share in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes (the “Consideration”). Additional information regarding the procedure for exchange of shares for the Consideration and payment of Consideration to optionholders is provided in the Circular and the plan of arrangement attached as Appendix “B” thereto.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). An application has also been made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions upon completion of the Arrangement.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers and are used in the semiconductor and other high technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has sales and engineering offices in California, and a sales distribution network across the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on the TSX, trading under the symbol ‘‘PHO.” Additional information about the Company can be found at

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photon Control Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Final Results
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus