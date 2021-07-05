checkAd

Pieridae Announces Resignation of CFO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today announced that Rob Dargewitcz has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective July 30, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. The Company noted that Mr. Dargewitcz’s departure is not related to any issues or disagreements regarding Pieridae’s financial disclosures or accounting policies and practices. We thank Mr. Dargewitcz for his service.

The Company will soon begin a process to appoint a successor to Mr. Dargewitcz and a further announcement will be made in due course.

About Pieridae:
Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on advancing integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas, NGLs and condensate; to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG Facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (“PEA.TO”).

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900

James Millar, Director, External Relations
Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "continue", "shall", "estimate", "expect", "propose", "might", "project", "predict", "forecast" and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resources estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies from acquisitions, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the risk factors outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. The recovery and resources estimate of Pieridae's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated resources will be recovered. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

