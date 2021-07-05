Fairfax Announces Potential Gains on Its Investment in Digit

(Note: All dollar amounts in this Press Release are expressed in U.S. dollars.)



TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that Go Digit General Insurance Limited (“Digit Insurance”), an Indian digital general insurance subsidiary of Fairfax’s 49%-owned Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited (“Digit”), has entered into agreements with Faering Capital, Sequoia Capital India, IIFL Alternate Asset Managers and certain other parties to raise approximately $200 million (14.9 billion Indian rupees) for new equity shares, valuing Digit Insurance at approximately $3.5 billion (259.5 billion Indian rupees). The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

When the new equity issuances by Digit Insurance close, the increased valuation of Digit Insurance will result in Fairfax recording a net unrealized gain on investments of approximately $1.4 billion on its investment in Digit compulsorily convertible preference shares (an increase of approximately $47 in book value per basic share). In addition at that time, the pre-tax excess of fair value over carrying value of Fairfax’s equity accounted interest in Digit will increase by approximately $0.4 billion (an increase of a further approximately $14 in book value per basic share), which will not be reflected in Fairfax’s consolidated net earnings or in the calculation of book value per share until the Indian government gives final approval of its announced intention to increase foreign ownership limits in the insurance sector from 49.0% to 74.0% and Fairfax obtains regulatory approval specific to its holdings in Digit.

Fairfax’s 49.0% equity interest in Digit is comprised of a 45.3% interest in Digit common shares and a 3.7% interest through Digit compulsorily convertible preference shares that are considered in-substance equity. Foreign direct ownership in the insurance sector in India is currently limited to 49.0% and, as a result, the remainder of Fairfax’s investment in Digit compulsorily convertible preference shares is recorded at fair value through profit.

Since Digit was founded in 2017, Fairfax has invested approximately $154 million in the company. That investment is currently carried on Fairfax’s balance sheet at $532 million and, when the new equity issuances by Digit Insurance close and the above-mentioned Indian government and regulatory approvals are given, will have an aggregate market value of approximately $2.3 billion. This will result in a gain of approximately $1.8 billion, resulting in an increase in the book value of Fairfax of approximately $61 per basic share.