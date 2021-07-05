checkAd

EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Integrated Rewards Inc., and its consumer facing application Paymi.com ("Paymi"). Paymi is a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash back rewards for credit and debit card transactions and offer merchant partners the ability to understand more about their customers to drive greater sales and increase market share.

With this acquisition, EQ Works enters the incentive and loyalty data market with a fully commercialized scalable application. Ingesting millions of transactions in real-time from multiple sources, Paymi creates aggregate, real-time, privacy centric, anonymized customer spending profiles. Paymi's proprietary zero party data will be incorporated into the Company's LOCUS platform to provide deeper and richer actionable insights and offer direct-to-consumer (DTC) clients the ability to target, reward and incentivize new customers through unique and customized acquisition opportunities.

"As the economy prepares to reopen after a difficult 14 months, the ability to utilize data to better understand consumer spending patterns and re-engage with the most desired customers has never been more important" said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "By combining Paymi's transactional data with EQ's geospatial data and AI-driven analytical capabilities, we are perfectly positioned to help our clients more effectively invest in critical reopening and growth strategies."

Transaction Highlights and Benefits

  • The Paymi acquisition provides several immediate and long-term strategic benefits for EQ Works:
  1. It adds a new revenue stream and facilitates expansion into multiple new customer verticals;
  2. It adds an innovative proprietary technology platform that accumulates 100% consent based zero party data in a privacy focused environment; and
  3. Access to these data sets will organically enhance LOCUS's leading analytics and AI framework with proprietary zero party data.
  • Paymi has secured over 350,000 linked credit and debit cards to date, processed over $80 million of transactions through its platform, and over $10 billion in customer spend and has an existing contract with one of Canada's tier-1 banks.
  • For LOCUS, the Company's proprietary data processing and analytics software-as-a-service platform, Paymi will provide additional data sets and enable businesses to close the loop between digital geospatial and real-world consumer actions.
  • For consumers, Paymi's technology provides a seamless and frictionless experience to securely connect credit and debit cards, and provide consumers with the ability to redeem cash back rewards through modern, instant payment means such as Interac™ e-Transfer.
  • For retail merchant partners, Paymi provides strategic and anonymized information on consumer share of wallet and competitive shopping habits, helping enhance campaign strategies and increase brand loyalty.

"As a leader in geospatial data and analytics, EQ continues to focus on improving our data analytics capabilities to drive better strategic and tactical decisions based on data" said Zane Mistry, General Manager of Incentives, of EQ Works. "Paymi has grown significantly in a very short period to become a recognized leader and innovator within the incentives and loyalty vertical and bring both a new business and revenue stream with high quality transactional data to evolve those capabilities. We are delighted to welcome the Paymi team to EQ."

