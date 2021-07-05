Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE: LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that on June 30, 2021 it made a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). It is expected that the close of business on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 will be the final trading day for Lexaria on the CSE. At the open of the trading day on July 8, 2021, the Company’s shares will only trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ('Nasdaq').
Since Lexaria's shares began trading on the Nasdaq in January 2021, the overwhelming majority of trading has moved to Nasdaq, providing more liquidity for shareholders than ever before experienced. The Company expects to realize savings in fees and managerial time and effort that were required to maintain a dual listing that can now be redirected into the Company's applied research and development programs, further advancing the business of the Company. For these reasons, Lexaria's management team and Board of Directors have made the decision to voluntarily delist from the CSE, consolidating the trading of its shares to Nasdaq.
All shareholders can continue trading Lexaria's shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “LEXX”. The Company has confirmed that Nasdaq listed securities are designated as a “qualified investment” for the purposes of maintaining Lexaria shares in Canadian Registered Savings Plans, including RRSP, RESP, RRIF, RDSP and TFSA.
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 19 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.
