Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE: LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that on June 30, 2021 it made a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). It is expected that the close of business on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 will be the final trading day for Lexaria on the CSE. At the open of the trading day on July 8, 2021, the Company’s shares will only trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ('Nasdaq').

Since Lexaria's shares began trading on the Nasdaq in January 2021, the overwhelming majority of trading has moved to Nasdaq, providing more liquidity for shareholders than ever before experienced. The Company expects to realize savings in fees and managerial time and effort that were required to maintain a dual listing that can now be redirected into the Company's applied research and development programs, further advancing the business of the Company. For these reasons, Lexaria's management team and Board of Directors have made the decision to voluntarily delist from the CSE, consolidating the trading of its shares to Nasdaq.